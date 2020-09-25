PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to get more COVID-19 testing done in southeastern New Mexico, the Health Department is setting up a drive-thru testing site in Portales. It will be open on Sunday at the Portales Public Health Office at 1515 West Fir Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out. Those who want to be tested are being asked to pre-register online.
