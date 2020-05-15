Drive-thru Rail Yards market keeping vendors connected to customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the farm, to your car, a popular Albuquerque event has gotten a new look, since the Coronavirus outbreak. The Rail Yards Farmer’s Market finally reopened last week.

It’s not the rush of people vendors are used to seeing, but the drive-thru option at the Albuquerque Farmers Market is keeping their businesses going. “It’s an innovative way to keep supporting these businesses,” says Alaska Piper, Manager, Rail Yards Market.

Instead of the stroll and shop format, “Now people are getting in and out in 10 minutes,” Piper says. Shoppers are now ordering goods online and picking them up drive-thru style. “For us, it’s definitely been challenging but it’s also been really fun to work with the vendors and get many vendors trained that have never had their products online before,” Piper says.

The online market features 30 local vendors with more than 400 products including produce. Some say they are still learning how to adapt to the new business model. “A lot of our business is driven because we have people that come to the Rail Yards and they want prepared foods to eat,” says Rail Yards Vendor Deonte Halsey.

In the first week, the program grossed $10,000 for local businesses. That’s about a third of what vendors would make on a regular market day. “Now that we switched to a drive-thru model, I’m still having a decent amount of business, but I know I’m achieving about 40 percent of sales that I normally would throughout the market season,” Halsey says.

While they miss their customers and community, “I’d rather take the chance of slowing down my business to help make sure everybody’s safe first of all,” Halsey. Organizers really want to make local food accessible for everyone and say customers can pay with their SNAP card online or at pickup.

Pickups are on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are not taking cash.

