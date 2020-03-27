Drive-throughs remain busy during statewide stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re some of the last businesses open, but visiting them requires a leap of faith for customers.

While much of Albuquerque looks like a ghost town, drive-thrus seem to be as busy as ever.

“Chic-Fil-A, especially. That one’s always busy but it’s, like, really busy now since you can’t sit in there,” said Gabriel Bader, a drive-through customer at Starbucks off Paseo.

At lunchtime, the Chic-Fil-A off Paseo had so many cars, drive-through lines overflowed into the parking lot. There was also someone directing traffic.

People at drive-throughs we talked to said they’re not too worried about the risk of getting sick from workers inside. The customers are taking precautions.

“You know, you’re sanitizing before you order, and you’re sanitizing after you order,” said Trevor Hatchell, a drive-through customer at Starbucks said.

“What I’ve been doing for myself when I go through drive-throughs, is if I’m using a card to pay, I have a bag of wipes in the car, so every time you’re handing it back and forth, I can wipe it and sanitize it. Just small efforts like that,” said Bader.

People also said they’re confident the restaurants are taking the appropriate steps to stay safe. At Starbucks off Paseo, customers said the credit card machine is put outside the window to avoid passing your card back and forth.

We also saw most workers at the drive-throughs wearing gloves. The Governor’s order that limits restaurants to take out or delivery only lasts until at least April 10.