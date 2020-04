ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Birthday drive-bys are happening more often due to the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing rules. A 92-year-old Albuquerque man got quite the surprise this week.

Since Barth can’t leave his home, the party came to him. Albuquerque Fire Rescue pulled off the special surprise by driving in front of the 92-year-old’s home in downtown Albuquerque. Barth says he’s the youngest of 11 siblings and lives in the same home that he grew up in.