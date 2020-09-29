Dr. Scrase to provide COVID-19 modeling, reopening webinar update

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase and Behavioral Health Services Division Director Dr. Neal Bowen will provide a COVID-19 modeling and reopening webinar update at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

During a Sept. 22 webinar update, Dr. Scrase discussed school reopenings as well as schools that are already open. He urged parents not to send their children to school if they are showing any respiratory symptoms. Dr. Chad Smelser also highlighted the importance of getting a flu shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Mexico executive order that requires quarantine for out-of-state visitors from high-risk states was updated on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island were added to the list of high-risk states, which requires individuals who arrive from these states to quarantine for 14-days or the duration of their stay in New Mexico.

Michigan and Hawaii were also moved from high-risk to low-risk according to their rolling positivity and test rates. As of Sept. 23, the list of high-risk states includes the following: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.