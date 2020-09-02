Dr. Scrase to provide COVID-19 modeling and reopening webinar update

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase and Children, Youth and Families Secretary Brian Blaylock will provide a COVID-19 modeling and reopening webinar update at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

During an extended interview with Dr. Scrase last week, he highlighted the state’s daily case counts, convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, and the best time to get a flu shot. Recent amendments to the Public Health Order have allowed food and drink establishments to provide indoor dining service at 25% of maximum occupancy and houses of worship to operate at 40% of maximum occupancy.

