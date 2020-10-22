Dr. Scrase to provide COVID-19 modeling and reopening webinar update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase and Infectious Diseases Medical Director Karissa Culbreath at TriCore Reference Laboratories will provide a COVID-19 modeling and reopening webinar update at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. KRQE News 13 will live stream the webinar on this page.

New Mexico set a new record for reported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 21 with 827 new cases announced. Nearly 300 were reported in Bernalillo County and more than 170 in Dona Ana County.

During Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s news conference this week, Dr. Scrase explained that COVID-19 cases continue to rise among all age groups in New Mexico and that the state is heading toward a doubling average number of cases. New Mexico’s seven-day test positivity rate is 6.5% which is a 91% increase since Oct. 1.

The state’s high average and daily COVID-19 positivity rates indicate the virus is spreading rapidly throughout communities. As of Tuesday, officials stated New Mexico’s rate of spread was 1.27 which was one of the highest in the United States.