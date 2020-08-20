Dr. Scrase to hold webinar on COVID-19 modeling, reopening update Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 modeling and reopening webinar update on Thursday, August 20, at 11 a.m. The webinar will include a presentation on the state’s daily COVID-19 cases, and the public health reopening gating criteria status.
KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live at 11 a.m. on this page.
