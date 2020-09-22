Dr. Scrase to hold webinar on COVID-19 modeling, reopening criteria Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase and Department of Health acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser are scheduled to hold a webinar at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to provide an update on COVID-19 modeling and reopening criteria. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

During his Sept. 2 webinar, Dr. Scrase discussed the Labor Day holiday and how New Mexico was meeting its reopening target that was set by the state. Scrase has previously highlighted the state’s daily case counts, convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, and the best time to get a flu shot.

In a news conference last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham eased some restrictions due to the state’s progress, now allowing youth sports practice limiting groups to 10. Additionally, camping will be allowed at state parks starting on October 1 and ice skating rinks can open for hockey and figure skating lessons but are also limited to 10 people at a time.

The updated order permits visits to pumpkin patches and the governor’s administration is also expected to later issue guidance for corn mazes, haunted houses and other fall activities.