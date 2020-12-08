Dr. Scrase provides data-driven presentation on COVID-19 Standards of Care

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday the New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D. along with Dr. Denise Gonzales, Medical Director, Presbyterian Healthcare Services and Dr. Michael Richards, MPA, Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs, UNM Health System will provide a COVID-19 Standards of Care webinar update and take questions from the media.

KRQE will stream the webinar on this page at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday December 8, 2020

During the week ending Sunday, one person in every 165 people statewide was diagnosed with COVID-19. New Mexico also is among the top 10 states for newly confirmed cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project.

On Monday, health officials reported 1,872 newly confirmed infections and seven related deaths. There were 26 new cases among inmates held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Corrections Center. Healthcare leaders said Monday that their workers are getting COVID-19 from friends, family and community members more than co-workers and patients.

At least 18 health care workers are known to have died from COVID-19 before the start of December. “When we lose a health care worker, we lose our ability to take care of, you know, hundreds of other New Mexicans,” Human Service Secretary David Scrase said last week in a news conference.

Measuring New Mexico hospital capacity. Slide shown at Tuesday’s webinar on Dec. 8, 2020

New Mexico triage protocol. Slide shown at Tuesday’s webinar

New Mexico hospital capacity weekly state update. Slide shown during Tuesday’s webinar.

