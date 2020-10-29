Dr. Scrase, health officials to provide COVID-19 modeling webinar update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase and local health officials will provide a COVID-19 modeling webinar update at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

Chief Medical Officer at Presbyterian Dr. Jason Mitchell and Chief Medical Officer at Christus St. Vincent Dr. David Gonzales will also be present during the webinar. During a news conference on Oct. 20, Gov. Lujan Grisham announced that the state would be cracking down on indoor dining, retail stores, and other businesses where COVID-19 was spreading.

Businesses must now close for two weeks if they record four rapid responses in a 14-day period. Additionally, all retail spaces must close by 10 p.m. every night and state-operated museums and historical sites are now closed.

This comes as the governor said that restaurants remained a top source of spread according to contact racers. During a briefing on Wednesday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said that the city was ramping up enforcement of the public health order which resulted in 1,469 compliance interactions over the last weekend.

