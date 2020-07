ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While it's been hard to find a new bike in a store since the pandemic hit, there's one place in Albuquerque that has more bikes than usual. As people have been cleaning out their homes the past few months, they've been donating all kinds of bicycles at the city's waste transfer stations.

"When the pandemic first started we were completely shut down, we weren't doing classes or our open clinic hours and we were going several times a week to the different convenience centers to pick up bikes, we ended up kind of flooded, we ended up with an enormous amount of bikes," said Ryan Harris the Lead Mechanic for Esperanza Bicycle Safety Education Center.