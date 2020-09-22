Dr. Scrase gives update on COVID-19 cases throughout New Mexico

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard, now thieves have made things even more challenging for one New Mexico restaurant just trying to stay afloat.

Early Tuesday morning, security cameras captured a man taking off with a tent from Espanola restaurant La Fonda Del Sol. "It's very frustrating. We are trying to accommodate customers so they can come and support us and we can have a space comfortable for them and this is making it a little harder," said Manager Karina Rascon.