Dr. Scrase gives update on COVID-19 cases throughout New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has seen lower daily COVID-19 case counts which are good as the state continues to reopen in phases. However, in this extended interview, Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase says there are a lot more unconfirmed cases out there than people might think. He also talked about COVID-19 testing data, the evolution of the influenza vaccine and addressed struggles parents are having with the at-home hybrid learning.
