Dr. Scrase gives update on back-to-school and testing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As students begin their fall semester, in this extended interview Cabinet Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase discusses returning to work, returning to school, and working with Los Alamos National Labs on very detailed modeling.

The current Public Health Order is set to expire on August 28, 2020. Stay with KRQE News 13 for all the latest updates on new Public Health Orders and Coronavirus in New Mexico.

Please note: due to technical issues, you will not be able to hear audio from reporter in this version