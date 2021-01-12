Dr. Scrase discusses state vaccine plans and viral immunity

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –On Tuesday, Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase talked about New Mexico’s second phase of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine. He also talked about the state’s immunity calculations, re-infections and school updates.
Tuesday, the state reported 893 new cases, bringing the state total to 157,974. An additional 30 deaths were reported, bringing New Mexico’s death toll to 2,794. On Tuesday, Bernalillo County reported 231 new cases and Doña Ana County reported 105.
