Dr. Scrase discusses state vaccine plans and viral immunity

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is moving into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. The Navajo Indian Health Service is now focusing its efforts to provide vaccines to those who are 65 or older. So far, more than 18,000 of the 26,000 vaccines received have been administered.

"This helps us to justify to the federal government that we need more doses. as we get them in we get them into the arms of our people. Those that want it then we can turn around and say look...we have over 70 percent of the doses that you've given to the Navajo Nation and they've already been given to our Navajo people," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.