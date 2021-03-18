Dr. Scrase discusses Red to Turquoise Map Metrics

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –On Thursday, Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase talked about New Mexico’s test positivity rates. During the interview, Dr. Srcase says state health officials could change the way they decide how counties move from Red to Turquoise Level.

On March 10, the state updated it’s Red to Turquoise Map. Following the newly modified framework, seven counties are now in the Turquoise Level including Union, Harding, Quay, De Baca, Sierra, Los Alamos, and Catron counties.

San Juan, McKinley, Santa Fe, Hidalgo, Lea, Soccoro, and Roosevelt counties are now in the Green Level while Guadalupe County is the only county in New Mexico to be in the Red Level. All other 18 remaining counties are in the Yellow Level which includes Rio Arriba, Taos, Colfax, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel, Bernalillo, Cibola, Valencia, Torrance, Lincoln, Chaves, Curry, Grant, Luna, Otero, Dona Ana, and Eddy counties.

The map will be updated Wednesday, March 24.