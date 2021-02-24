Dr. Scrase discusses eased COVID-19 restrictions, school safety

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase talked about the Turquoise level that was added to the Red-Green framework. He also talked about vaccinations and youth sports.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state announced its modified Red-Yellow-Green framework to allow for more day-to-day and commercial activities to reflect the improving COVID-19 outlook across the state. The framework includes a new least restrictive level where all categories of business can operate indoors with minimal occupancy limitations depending on the risk level of the activity.

Four New Mexico counties are also now in the Turquoise Level. NMDOH reports Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, Grant, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Socorro, and Valencia counties are at the Yellow Level. De Baca, Los Alamos, Mora, Quay, Taos, and Torrance counties can now operate at the Green Level.