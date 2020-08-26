Dr. Scrase addresses daily case counts and schools reopening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico continues to meet its targets set by the state to reopen more of the economy. In this extended interview with KRQE News 13, Secretary for the Human Services Department, Dr. David Scrase discusses the state’s recent daily case counts, convalescent plasma as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the possibility of students returning to classrooms soon, and the best time to get a flu shot.

The current Public Health Order is set to expire on August 28. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials will hold a news conference on Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. to discuss amendments to the state’s emergency Public Health Order. These amendments will impact food and drink establishments, houses of worship and will reflect the state’s recent progress against COVID-19.

Starting Saturday, August 29, the following changes among others will be implemented: