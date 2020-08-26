Dr. Scrase addresses daily case counts and schools reopening

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch extended interview with Cabinet Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico continues to meet its targets set by the state to reopen more of the economy. In this extended interview with KRQE News 13, Secretary for the Human Services Department, Dr. David Scrase discusses the state’s recent daily case counts, convalescent plasma as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the possibility of students returning to classrooms soon, and the best time to get a flu shot.

The current Public Health Order is set to expire on August 28. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials will hold a news conference on Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. to discuss amendments to the state’s emergency Public Health Order. These amendments will impact food and drink establishments, houses of worship and will reflect the state’s recent progress against COVID-19.

Starting Saturday, August 29, the following changes among others will be implemented:

  • Houses of worship may operate at 40% of the maximum occupancy of any closed building which is an increase from 25% in accordance with COVID-safe practices. Houses of worship may, as before, conduct services outdoors or provide services through audiovisual means.
  • Food and drink establishments (restaurants, breweries, wineries, distillers, cafes, coffee shops or other similar establishments) may provide indoor dining service at 25% of the maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-safe practices.
  • Food and drink establishments can continue to provide outdoor dining options, carryout, and delivery services, in accordance with COVID-safe practices. Tables that are inside or outside must be spaced at least six feet apart and no more than six patrons are permitted at a single table.

