Dr. Fauci talks tribal community COVID-19 vaccine efforts on PBS

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is sharing with New Mexico PBS how tribal communities are handling COVID-19 vaccination efforts. “That we have confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and hopefully, that gets translated to the tribal nation community,” Dr. Fauci said.

In his interview with Antonia Gonzales, Dr. Fauci talks about how previously poor relationships with the federal government may have caused skepticism about vaccines early on, but now tribal communities are actually leading in vaccination rates. “When you get trusted members of the community to examine the data, look at it, and say, ‘you know, this is a safe and efficacious vaccine,'” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci also talked about COVID vaccine trials for kids, saying data could be available by the fall. His full interview will be on Friday night at 7 p.m. on PBS.