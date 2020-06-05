Live Now
Dr. David Scrase to give New Mexico COVID-19 update Friday

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase will give a COVID-19 update Friday regarding reopening gating criteria. During the webinar, he will also talk about COVID-19 modeling for the state.

The webinar is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

