Dr. David Scrase to give New Mexico COVID-19 update Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 special session began on Thursday afternoon. Lawmakers are back in the Roundhouse to fix a massive budget shortfall brought on by the pandemic and a decline in oil production. For the first time ever, the legislature is meeting during a global pandemic, but for safety measures, this session is running very differently than it normally would.

"This is very unusual," said Sen. Sander Rue (R-Albuquerque). "People are cognizant of the distancing, wearing of the masks and not having the public here that is really the most unusual things for us as legislators because we're used to interacting with constituents and people come up here to express their concerns."