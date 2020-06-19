Dr. David Scrase to give New Mexico COVID-19 update Friday

News Alert
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 modeling and reopening webinar update.

KRQE will live stream the webinar which is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. During the webinar, Scrase will give a modeling update and public health reopening gating criteria status for New Mexico.

