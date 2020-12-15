Dr. David Scrase gives his final thoughts on 2020

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch extended interview with Cabinet Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase talked about his final thoughts of 2020 and going into a new year with a vaccine. As the state received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. David Scrase discussed how the state is determining who should get vaccinated first and what the vaccine could mean for lowering the strain on New Mexico hospitals. He also talked about the hope for schools in 2021 and new home treatment for COVID-19.

As of Monday, Dec. 14, New Mexico’s coronavirus-related death toll now stands at 1,978. The state also reported that there were 860 people with COVID-19 hospitalized throughout the state on Monday.

Latest COVID-19 New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery