Dr. David Scrase gives his final thoughts on 2020

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, Secretary for the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase talked about his final thoughts of 2020 and going into a new year with a vaccine. As the state received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. David Scrase discussed how the state is determining who should get vaccinated first and what the vaccine could mean for lowering the strain on New Mexico hospitals. He also talked about the hope for schools in 2021 and new home treatment for COVID-19.

As of Monday, Dec. 14, New Mexico’s coronavirus-related death toll now stands at 1,978. The state also reported that there were 860 people with COVID-19 hospitalized throughout the state on Monday.

Latest COVID-19 New Mexico News