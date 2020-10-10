Downtown nightlife makes modest return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Signs of life are slowly starting to re-emerge in downtown Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13 saw plenty of diners out and about on Friday night, enjoying patios along Central. Brixens at the corner of Fourth and Central says it’s great to welcome customers back and reconnect with the regulars. “We’re pretty excited to finally be able to start cooking again and start making people’s lunches and dinners perfect, exciting, and all that. It’s really nice to have the boards taken off and not looking post-apocalyptic anymore,” said Ian McKay of Brixens.

Businesses along that corridor, have not only had to grapple with the pandemic but the rioting at the beginning of summer, which resulted in many downtown businesses, including Brixens, remaining boarded up for months.

