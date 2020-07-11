Downtown Growers’ Market opens while following health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Downtown Growers’ Market held its grand opening under new health and safety guidelines Saturday. Robinson Park was fenced in, with 8th Street closed off to make room for a socially-distanced line for people to enter while wearing masks.

Customers could pre-order locally-grown and created goods online for contact-less payment through the farm-to-car store. Some of the more obvious changes include no sampling, and no eating or lingering a the park.

“We’re at 25% capacity like other retail and grocery stores. So normally, everything’s open, people can come and see a lot more people, a lot more vendors. But it’s still great people are coming out and supporting local producers,” says the Downtown Growers’ Market Co-Manager Danielle Schlobohm. The market will be back next week.