Downtown Growers’ Market goes on at 20% capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downtown Growers’ Market looked a lot different this weekend due to the coronavirus.

Normally, hundreds of vendors sell different food and goods at Robinson Park on Saturday mornings. But with the 20% capacity rule for essential businesses, organizers decided to hold a pre-order and pick-up system at Fusion Theatre.

It allowed New Mexicans to support local in a safe way. “If people are able to, we want to try to keep these businesses going through this whole thing so that once it’s over, everyone’s still in a good spot to be able to come back, be at the market, have a full event again, and all the fun and everything,” says Danielle Schlobohm, Manager of the Downtown Growers’ Market.

More information is available on the Growers’ Market website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources