Downtown Growers’ Market goes on at 20% capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downtown Growers’ Market looked a lot different this weekend due to the coronavirus.

Normally, hundreds of vendors sell different food and goods at Robinson Park on Saturday mornings. But with the 20% capacity rule for essential businesses, organizers decided to hold a pre-order and pick-up system at Fusion Theatre.

It allowed New Mexicans to support local in a safe way. “If people are able to, we want to try to keep these businesses going through this whole thing so that once it’s over, everyone’s still in a good spot to be able to come back, be at the market, have a full event again, and all the fun and everything,” says Danielle Schlobohm, Manager of the Downtown Growers’ Market.

More information is available on the Growers’ Market website.

