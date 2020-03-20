Downtown business Java Joe’s feeding kids while school is out

Java Joe’s in downtown Albuquerque is offering free pancakes to kids out of school, as long as they ask for an “APS pancake” at the counter.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A downtown business is going the extra mile while school is out to make sure kids get fed. The owner of Java Joe’s says the shop started handing out meals last week when Albuquerque Public Schools announced kids would be out of school for the next few weeks.

Owner Michael Phlieger started throwing in a free hot cocoa or pancake with a purchase, just to help out. However, that changed when he heard some families talk about their struggles.

“We were out and about trying to keep the restaurant stocked, trying to keep our household stocked,” said Phlieger. “The panic and fear on people’s faces and overhearing, ‘where am I going to get breakfast and lunch? I depend on APS for that,’ and ‘what am I going to do on Monday when spring break is over?'”

He says that’s when he knew things were worse than he thought. His wife came up with the idea for “APS pancakes.”

“It was my wife’s idea to provide that to anybody who comes in and just says they need an ‘APS pancake’ until they figure out what they’re going to do and how they’re going to distribute their normal breakfast and lunch,” said Phlieger.

Since more people are staying home and APS has figured out a routine for meal distribution, Phlieger says the service has slowed down some but they still see people coming in for them.

Those interested just have to tell the counter they want an “APS pancake.” They’re free for kids. Parents don’t have to buy anything, they just need to bring their kids by to get one.

Phlieger says the service also helps keep the small business open and keeps his staff working.

“The staff, right now, is the reason we’re open. We have 12 staff members that don’t have income if we’re not open. Those families also have to be provided for and those families need to keep going. At this point, anything that keeps our doors open, is what we’re after, you know, to keep guys like Eric going,” said Phlieger. “We’ve been here for 22 years and we’ve literally not missed a day and we’re going to try our best to not.”

Java Joe’s is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day. They are open for delivery, takeout and curbside service. The “APS pancake” promotion will last until the kids are back in school.