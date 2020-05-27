ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Downtown Albuquerque’s first Friday art walk is finally getting underway next week with a different look. Vendors and artists are coming together for Art-Walk: Curbside Edition, with outdoor exhibits and services patrons can walk, bike or drive up to. There will also be outdoor art stations and performances along with curbside service at participating downtown businesses. Artwalk’s original March opening was of course delayed in light of the public health orders. The curbside edition kicks off Friday, June 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Downtown ABQ Artwalk launches curbside edition
