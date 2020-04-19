Donation drive-thru set up by local groups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local groups are launching a donation drive to get personal protective equipment to health care workers in New Mexico.

The Curse NM and Protect NM, an independent group of medical school students held their first drive-thru donation event. Businesses and individuals can donate homemade, surgical, procedural, or N-95 masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves.

“I know people have masks and other equipment at home and I now there’s a little bit of fear and they want to keep themselves safe but it’s totally ok to use homemade masks, so we’re really hoping to get the medical grade equipment into the hands of health care workers,” Protect NM member Heather Netcalf said.

To reduce crowding, they ask anyone interested in helping to schedule a time slot to drop off donations.

