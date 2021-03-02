Donated tablets help connect hospitalized patients with families

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents at the University of New Mexico Sandoval Medical Center are getting new tablets to help communicate with loved ones. Due to the hospital’s no visitor policy for COVID patients, one family couldn’t see their dad for 54 days while in the hospital for COVID-19. So his daughter Heidi Roibal took the lead in spearheading a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the tablets.

“It’s just it such a nice way to share the love and due to some forced multiplication, in terms of being able to have families be reconnected with their loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Roibal. The online fundraiser earned more than $3,000 from only 57 donors. They were able to buy 24 Samsung Galaxy tablets.