Dona Ana County Detention Center begins new arrival quarantine

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dona Ana Detention Center began a new process to mitigate further the spread of COVID-19.

A 14-day quarantine area was designated within the facility to house new detainees who arrived o the same day. They will be housed together, limiting their interaction with other detainees who have not developed symptoms and have already been screened.

This includes new arrestees who have a negative COVID-19 screening and are asymptomatic but who may develop the virus. The Detention Center has no positive COVID-19 cases and continues to conduct screenings of all detainees.

Family members may schedule free calls and video visits from a home computer. Juvenile detainees will also have access to two free 10-minute phone calls per week.