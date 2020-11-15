Dona Ana County Commissioners vote down ‘half-mask’ amendment

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – As the state comes down with strict orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, one Dona Ana County commissioner is also trying to up enforcement by targeting people not wearing masks properly. Face masks have been mandatory in New Mexico since July, but months later, the state said people still aren’t wearing them properly to cover their nose and mouth.

“In our rapid responses, we’re seeing workers who are only wearing the mask below their nose. You don’t want these droplets in your nose. And you don’t want to be breathing them out of your nose and having spread to somebody else,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said at a press conference on November 13.

Now, Dona Ana County Commissioner Shannon Reynolds is trying to enforce people to wear masks properly. He proposed an amendment to the county’s ordinance, defining what he calls ‘half mask,’ meaning wearing a mask that doesn’t cover both nose and mouth. It was voted down 2 to 3 on Friday. County commissioner Manuel Sanchez voted against it.

“The ordinance right now defines a face covering as covering both your face and mouth. And so, that’s very clear in our ordinance. The half mask that defined it as either or I felt was redundant,” Sanchez said.

The proposed amendment comes as Dona Ana County faces a major surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting more than 200 on November 13th. “Just because I didn’t support the amendments, I absolutely support our local ordinance and make sure we get this under control,” Sanchez said.

Commissioner Sanchez said the county is working on finding new ways to push citizens to comply with county and state orders, and is considering a new media campaign to educate the public. The county’s fine for not wearing a face mask can be up to $300. KRQE reached out to Commissioner Reynolds to see if he would try for the ‘half-mask’ amendment again, but did not hear back.

Commissioner Reynolds also proposed amending the county ordinance to have its social distancing and mass gathering laws mirror those of the state.