Domino’s Pizza collaborates with APS to help homeless children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Domino’s Pizza is helping feed children during the pandemic. 14 Domino’s Pizza chains have a goal of delivering 1,050 free pizzas to help homeless children across the metro by April 30. This is through APS’ Title I Project which identifies homeless students in Albuquerque and provides housing and food for them.

Right now, teachers and staff are coordinating the deliveries many of which have already been made. “We greatly appreciate Domino’s for recognizing the hunger crisis our homeless families are facing in Albuquerque,” said Penelope  Buschardt, Interim Title I Project Director in a press release. “This generous offer could not have come at a better time for our children.”

Many deliveries have already been made.

