DOJ awards over $2M in COVID-19 emergency supplemental funding to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the Office of Justice Program’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding, the Department of Justice has awarded $2,044,990 to Albuquerque, Española, Gallup, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe County, and San Juan County. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program has contributed $850 million national to help states that are eligible, local governments, and tribes prevent, prepare, and respond to the virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present many public safety challenges for New Mexico,” said U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson in a press release. “The grant funds awarded to these cities counties, and law enforcement agencies will assist them in meeting the specific needs of their communities. I am thankful to the Office of Justice Programs for making these urgently needed resources available in our state.”

The funds will be distributed as follows:

City of Albuquerque-$1,644,717

City of Española-$70,596

City of Gallup-$94,413

City of Rio Rancho-$50,098

County of Santa Fe-$58,008

County of San Juan-$127,158

Last month, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety received a $6 grant. Projects and purchases that are allowed through the funding include equipment such as PPE for medical and law enforcement, overtime, hiring, supplies like gloves, masks, sanitizer, training, travel expenses, and addressing the medical needs of inmates who are in state, local, and tribal prisons as well as detention centers.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources