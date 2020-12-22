DOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Collins, Dr. Scrase to provide COVID-19 webinar update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

In a news briefing on Monday, New Mexico health experts stated that about a third of each hospital’s patient-care staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Another 12, 675 doses are heading to hospitals like Presbyterian and UNMH with some also going to the Department of Health warehouse where they will then distribute to CHRISTUS St. Vincent, Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, and San Juan Regional in Farmington between Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.