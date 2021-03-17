DOH: Residents in nonpriority groups receiving vaccines okay

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people outside the current vaccination phase have gotten vaccine appointments through the state. The Department of Health says that’s okay.

“There are situations in which vaccine is nearing expiry and the choice is either waste it or get it in the arm of someone who’s a little bit out of phase,” said Matt Bieber with the New Mexico Dept. of Health.

The state is still working through the 1B subphase including the elderly, those with severe health conditions, and school workers. However, some people lower down in 1B and even 1C report gettting appointment invitations from the Deparment of Health.

“I understand that it creates these questions sometimes, where folks say ‘hey my neighbor who’s 42 and healthy got this invite at the last minute’. That’s a result in some ways of having a system that’s so responsive,” said Bieber.

Providers are required to try to give shots to priority groups before moving down the list.