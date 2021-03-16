DOH asks New Mexicans to report out-of-system vaccinations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Health is trying to figure out how many New Mexicans got their COVID-19 vaccine outside of the state’s registration network. An alert went out last week, asking people who received the vaccine outside the system to update their information through the state portal.

The DOH says some New Mexicans have gone to Texas to get vaccinated or to providers that don’t report to the state. The department says that’s okay, but the state wants to know about it.

“One, because we get a better sense of our overall vaccination numbers in New Mexico and two, we can take them not out of the line, but out of the pool in the portal and get an invitation to somebody else a little bit quicker,” said Matt Bieber, Communications Director for the Department of Health.

The state could not tell KRQE News 13 how many New Mexicans updated their information after that message went out.