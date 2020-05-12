Doctors Without Borders dispatches team to Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Doctors Without Borders is heading to the Navajo Nation to help fight the coronavirus.

The organization is best known for sending teams all arond the world to fight medical crises. Officials with the United States COVID-19 response team say a group of nine are now heading to the tribal land.

The Navajo Nation is home to roughtly 170,000 people. That area now has more coronavirus cases per capita than any state in America.

As of Tuesday morning, 102 people have died and more than 3,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

