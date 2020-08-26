Doctors warn about getting flu shot too early

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s been a big push for people to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year in an effort to protect people and better decipher between regular flu and COVID-19. However, there’s something you should know first.

Doctors say if you get the flu vaccine too early there’s a chance you may not be protected the entire flu season. Even the state’s top, Dr. David Scrase, says it might be better to wait a few more weeks.

“The influenza vaccine sort of peaks your immunity at about three to four months and then it kind of goes back down again which is why we have to get a flu shot every year because you have to renew that immunity that you get,” Dr. Scrase said. “I’m gonna tell my patients probably somewhere mid to late September to late October.”

Dr. Scrases says don’t wait too long. There is concern that once a COVID-19 vaccine comes out the health system could get bogged down so don’t wait too long. The typical flu season according to the CDC, is October to April, sometimes as late as May.

