Doctors travel to Navajo Nation to provide care

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Some doctors from New Mexico have traveled to other parts of the country hit hard by COVID-19 but now doctors from other areas are coming here.

A team of 14 nurses from UC San Francisco is traveling to the Navajo Nation to provide health care. Right now, the Navajo Nation is among the hardest-hit areas in the nation with one case for every about 122 people. The will work in three hospitals in New Mexico and Arizona for the next month.

