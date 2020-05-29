Doctors starting to schedule regular patients again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One appointment many people have put on the backburner is a visit to the doctor. Whether it’s over the fear of going to a medical office, or they simply weren’t taking patients, local doctors are ready to see you again.

“We know that patients have been hesitant to come in for regular appointments, anything that brings them to the hospital because of COVID, so we are looking to see those patients who may have run out of medication or have had exacerbations or setbacks of chronic conditions, like congestive heart failure, diabetes and respiratory disorders,” said Cyndi Tagg, the Executive Director of Ambulatory Medicine Specialties.

Tagg said they don’t want people holding off going to the doctor if they need to schedule an appointment. She says patients can start booking appointments and the average wait time depending on the clinic is anywhere between one to seven days. They are also prioritizing pediatric patients for vaccinations. Dentists’ offices like Precision Dental near Uptown have a message on their website saying they are open but are taking limited appointments.

Presbyterian says they’ve taken extra measures to ensure the safety of both its staff and patients. “We’re asking patients and all of our providers and nurses, everyone in the building to wear masks. We’re screening people at the entryway, we’re reducing our seating so that no one sits next to anyone and reducing anytime really waiting at all to see a provider, with our reduced foot traffic, you’ll go straight back to see your provider, and we’re cleaning surfaces constantly throughout the course of the day,” said Dr. Dion Gallant with Presbyterian.

Gallant said they are encouraging those who don’t have pressing issues but still want to meet with a doctor, to do the televisits. They are also highly encouraged to bring kids in for immunizations. Presbyterian also said at their locations it’s pretty easy to be seen rather quickly by a provider as they are limiting person to person contact.

