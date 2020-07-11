Doctor at Lovelace Heart Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Health says a doctor at Lovelace’s Heart Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, now more than 100 patients will need to be tested. The state starting investigating last Sunday. In a DOH statement, it states the doctor in his 50s is currently in intensive care. Three employees have since tested positive.

The state says Lovelace has reached out to just over 100 patients who may have been at risk for exposure and provided guidance for quarantine and testing. The hospital has also expanded testing for Heart Institute staff. In a statement, Lovelace says it rapidly responded and that it’s committed to adhering to all state and organizational guidance toward the protection of our patients, visitors, staff and community.

