ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling circus that was stranded in Roswell will now offer a free show. The Do Portugal Circus were forced to cancel their March shows in Roswell when the pandemic prompted the stay-at-home order.

That essentially left them stuck at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds until things started opening back up. The circus will now broadcast a live virtual show this Friday at 7 p.m.