District Attorney changes how prosecutors attend hearings among COVID-19 concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the current push from the Governor to practice social distancing, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is changing the way it handles court hearings.

In a letter to the New Mexico Supreme Court, District Attorney, Raul Torrez is announcing that his prosecutors will no longer physically go to “non-essential” hearings.

“I think it’s clear from my standpoint, and from those who work in the building, that we’re not willing to put not only the members of this institution at risk but frankly the larger community,” said Torrez.

Starting on Monday, Torrez says prosecutors from the 2nd Judicial District will only appear in hearings via telephone or video connection.

In photos given to us by the District Attorney’s office, you can see courtroom staff practicing social distancing, by sitting as far away from each other as possible.

This week the New Mexico Supreme Cout announced new precautionary measures, including suspending jury trials that have not started. Bennet Baur, the Chief Public Defender says the Supreme Court needs to set a more uniform standard.

“The court gave a fair amount of discretion to courts around New Mexico and unfortunately, there are a number of courts who have not stepped up to really prevent the kinds of contacts to really prevent the spread of the virus,” said Baur.

District court is now adopting a new screening procedure, for anyone coming into the courthouse. There’s a sign on the door with three questions listed: Have you been exposed to COVID-19? Do you have any symptoms? and Have you traveled out of the state?

If you answer yes to any of those questions, you’re being asked not to enter the building.

The District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District is currently under self-quarantine after potentially being exposed to the virus in court.

