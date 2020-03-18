Distillery makes gallons of sanitizer for Albuquerque Police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been almost impossible to find cleaning products as concerns over the coronavirus grow. Even law enforcement has run out of its supply. Now one local business is stepping up and helping them out.

“Police work is kind of a dirty job, to begin with. We use hand sanitizer on a pretty regular basis just in the job that we do,” said Shaun Willoughby.

As stores have been flooded with people loading up on supplies amid the Coronavirus, Albuquerque Police Department ran into a problem.

“The Albuquerque Police Department’s running low on supplies, like everybody else. We’re out of hand sanitizer,” said Willoughby, the president of the Albuquerque Police Officer’s Association.

When the Police Officers Association heard the Broken Trail Brewery and Distillery were making its own hand sanitizer, they immediately called the owner.

“Without a moment’s notice, he said yes. When can we meet? How much do you need? What can I do for the police department?” Willoughby said.

Today, they, picked up eight, five-gallon buckets of sanitizer.

“It’s a really big deal to the men and women who are going to be there to help you, no matter what happens,” Willoughby said.

A task owner Matt Simonds is happy to do.

“It’s humbling. It’s very humbling, we’re all freaking out,” he said.

Despite his business taking a hit, during this difficult time.

“Make sure that people are continuing to look out for one another, it’s a small community, we’re all afraid, so let’s stick together,” Simonds said.

The union says it’s bringing those five-gallon buckets to each APD substation, including one at the headquarters. They say officers are taking other precautions like disinfecting their units and wearing gloves and masks.

