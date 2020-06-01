Dion’s set to reopen dining rooms Tuesday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque favorite is getting ready to re-open its dining rooms on Tuesday. Dion’s says it will operate at half-capacity at all of its locations, with health guidelines in mind.

This includes employees wearing gloves and masks, altered entrances and exits with social distancing markers, and hand-sanitizing stations. All food will be packaged to-go and with single-use condiments, plus there will be frequent disinfecting throughout the restaurants.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss