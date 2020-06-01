Dion’s set to reopen dining rooms Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque favorite is getting ready to re-open its dining rooms on Tuesday. Dion’s says it will operate at half-capacity at all of its locations, with health guidelines in mind.

This includes employees wearing gloves and masks, altered entrances and exits with social distancing markers, and hand-sanitizing stations. All food will be packaged to-go and with single-use condiments, plus there will be frequent disinfecting throughout the restaurants.

