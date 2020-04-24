Dion’s ends delivery, continues carry-out and drive-thru service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was nice while it lasted but Dion’s is no longer delivering. The news comes just a month after the restaurant announced it would start the service through Door Dash in response to the push for social distancing.

“The experiment was a mixed bag and too often did not fulfill the high-quality standards we have thoughtfully built,” said CEO Mark Herman in a statement Friday.

Herman goes on to say it has been a learning experience they will use to build a delivery service down the road. In the meantime, they will focus on serving carry-out and drive-thru customers.