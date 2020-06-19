Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Dexamethasone shows potential in reducing COVID-19 death rates

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico doctors are now using a common steroid showing promising results reducing death rates in severely ill COVID patients. UK researchers at the University of Oxford said this week the drug Dexamethasone reduced deaths in coronavirus patients on ventilators by one-third and patients on oxygen by one-fifth.

The drug is cheap and has been around since the 60s. Researchers found the drug was only effective on severely ill patients, particularly those having uncontrolled immune system responses also called cytokine storms. “It’s not for every patient with COVID, but those ones with this very serious medical issue,” Dr. David Scrase said in a webinar Friday.

Dr. Scrase says some ICUs in New Mexico are already using Dexamethasone and expect the medical advisory team will give more guidance on its use soon.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast 6.19.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast 6.19.20"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss