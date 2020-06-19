Dexamethasone shows potential in reducing COVID-19 death rates

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico doctors are now using a common steroid showing promising results reducing death rates in severely ill COVID patients. UK researchers at the University of Oxford said this week the drug Dexamethasone reduced deaths in coronavirus patients on ventilators by one-third and patients on oxygen by one-fifth.

The drug is cheap and has been around since the 60s. Researchers found the drug was only effective on severely ill patients, particularly those having uncontrolled immune system responses also called cytokine storms. “It’s not for every patient with COVID, but those ones with this very serious medical issue,” Dr. David Scrase said in a webinar Friday.

Dr. Scrase says some ICUs in New Mexico are already using Dexamethasone and expect the medical advisory team will give more guidance on its use soon.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources