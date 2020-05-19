Desert Springs Church hosts food drive for Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More relief is on its way to the Navajo Nation as volunteers at Desert Springs Church held a food drive for them on Tuesday.

They’ve been collecting and distributing truck loads of food for four weeks as the nation is being hit hard by the pandemic. Officials say people are starving there and are in need of help.

“This is a time of anxiety in our city, nation, and the world,” said Missions Minister Josiah Belflower at Desert Springs Church. “This is a really great opportunity to band together as a community to gather food and distribute to those who have need.”

Next week will be their last collection. You can drop off non-perishable food items as well as essential items such as disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer at the church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

