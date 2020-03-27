Deputy, patrol car potentially exposed to COVID-19

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A deputy who responded to a crash on Thursday may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage says the deputy responding to a head-on crash just after 6 a.m. at U.S. 285 and Highway 31. The deputy let a crash victim wait for paramedics in his unit to get out of the cold.
It was later revealed the victim had flu-like symptoms and had been on the way to the hospital to get checked out. As a precaution, the patrol vehicle was disinfected.
