Dept. of Health opens COVID-19 testing to all New Mexico workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that COVID-19 testing will be available to all workers in the state starting May 12.

All workers in New Mexico will now have access to a test, symotomatic or not. This includes all government employees, utility and constructions workers, grocery and pharmacy workers, retail and wholesale, food services or other service industry.

“It is important to the Department of Health and this administration to increase testing for all New Mexicans and provide access to COVID-19 testing to as many persons as possible,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel in a press release. “In addition to ‘by-appointment-test-and-go’ opportunities at all public health offices in the state, we have expanded our ‘open drive-up testing’ sites and we are also available for on-site testing.”

Lovelace Hospital in downtown Albuquerque will be open to the public for anyone needing or wanting a coronavirus test. The drive-thru clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and testing will be free. Anyone going to the test site should bring your insurance care and limit the number of people in the vehicle to two.

“Increased testing allows for increased case surveillance and contact tracing which helps us mitigate community spread and keep New Mexico safe,” said Secretary Kunkel in the same release.

